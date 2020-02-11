Delhi Election 2020: Thank you Delhi for protecting India's soul! Prashant Kishor tweets after trends indicate AAP win

New Delhi: As trends indicated an easy return to power for the (AAP) in Delhi, former Janata Dal-United (JDU) vice-president, Prashant Kishor, thanked the people for "standing up to protect" the country's soul.

"Thank you, Delhi for standing up to protect the soul of India!" Kishor's tweeted as the trends showed AAP leading on 58 seats against BJP's 12 in the 70-member Assembly.

Kishor was expelled from JD(U), a short while ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, following a tiff with party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).