Delhi Election 2020: How Cong's vote share has disappeared since 1993

The Congress, like 2015, remains without a seat in the assembly -- so far -- but this time with even less vote share. According to data by Election Commission of India, AAP was leading on 63 seats with 53.23 per cent vote share, looking set for a third term in the Delhi assembly. The 'broom' (AAP's symbol) was followed by BJP which was leading in 7 seats and had a vote share of 38.73 per cent. While Congress had a vote share of 4.29 percent.