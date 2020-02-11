Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar by over 20,000 votes

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha has won from Rajinder Nagar assembly seat with a margin of 20,058 votes beating BJP's Sardar RP Singh. Addressing AAP workers after his victory, Raghav Chadha said the people of Delhi have shown that they want a government that works on development.
"People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism," Raghav Chadha after winning election.
Counting centres are spread across 21 locations in 11 districts, including at the CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)