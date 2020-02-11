Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP's Raghav Chadha wins from Rajinder Nagar by over 20,000 votes

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha has won from Rajinder Nagar assembly seat with a margin of 20,058 votes beating BJP's Sardar RP Singh. Addressing AAP workers after his victory, Raghav Chadha said the people of Delhi have shown that they want a government that works on development.

"People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot. He's working for nation building, the work he's doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn't patriotism," Raghav Chadha after winning election.