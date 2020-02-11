Delhi Election 2020: Social media star Tajinder Singh Bagga concedes defeat, congratulates AAP

The Hari Nagar Assembly seat is seeing a tough fight between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party as BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon are locked in a neck-to-neck contest. After trailing for a while, BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has conceded defeat and congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is trailing by over 5,285 votes against AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon from Hari Nagar seat, according to Election Commission's official trends at 2 pm.
Bagga, who is contesting from Hari Nagar, told moneycontrol.com: "We respect the people's mandate. I would like to thanks all the people of my constituency and will always stand for them whether I win or lose. I would like to congratulate AAP."
BJP's Bagga took the lead early but at the moment AAP's Dhillon is leading with 17,440 votes while Bagga has got 22,725 votes. Congress candidate Surendra Sodhi has got just 2133 votes. 5,697 votes have been counted for this seat.
The AAP had replaced sitting MLA Jagdeep Singh with Dhillon for the elections. The party is set to retain power in the national capital with leads on 58 seats, while the main contender BJP is far behind at 12, as per official trends. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.
