Delhi Election Results 2020: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails by 1,579 votes, faces stiff battle against BJP’s Ravinder Negi

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly seat Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1,579 votes from his nearest rival Ravinder Singh Negi. Manish Sisodia has got 22,901 votes, while Negi has got 24,477 votes, according to Election Commission website.

AAP lead on 57 seats, as per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday. The BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 13 seats, according to the EC website. The Congress is yet to open its account. The trends are available for all 70 seats as of 11.58 am.