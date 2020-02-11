Delhi Election Results 2020: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia trails by 1,579 votes, faces stiff battle against BJP’s Ravinder Negi

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patparganj assembly seat Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1,579 votes from his nearest rival Ravinder Singh Negi. Manish Sisodia has got 22,901 votes, while Negi has got 24,477 votes, according to Election Commission website.
AAP lead on 57 seats, as per the early trends by the official website of the Election Commission on Tuesday. The BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 13 seats, according to the EC website. The Congress is yet to open its account. The trends are available for all 70 seats as of 11.58 am.
The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. AAP, BJP, Congress, JDU are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make re-entry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years.
Counting centres are spread across 21 locations, spanning 70 constituencies. Counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi. The Assembly elections were held on Saturday last. A total of 672 candidates including 593 men and 79 women contested the polls.
