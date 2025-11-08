'Is It Important To Lie To Have Successful Political Career?': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Allegation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (L) & Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Rohtas: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of "vote theft," accusing him of misleading voters in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing an election rally in Rohtas's Dinara, Singh questioned Rahul Gandhi over his claims of c, urging him to lodge a written complaint with the Election Commission if he truly believed votes were being stolen.

Singh said, "If Rahul Gandhi thinks that the votes of the people of Bihar are being stolen, why does he not file a written complaint with the Election Commission? I want to ask him can politics not be done by speaking the truth? Is it important to lie to have a successful political career?"

#WATCH | Rohtas, Bihar | Addressing an election rally, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "If Rahul Gandhi thinks that the votes of the people of Bihar are being stolen, why does he not file a written complaint with the Election Commission? I also want to ask him, Can… pic.twitter.com/XMWc6WIrEp — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi for "not giving opportunity to any backward-class leader" from his party to become Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Singh asserted that the NDA gives equal and adequate representation to all.

"If Rahul Gandhi is so worried about the backward classes and Dalits, why did he become the Leader of the Opposition himself? Why did he not give an opportunity to a backwards-class leader from his party? And then he advocates for social justice... NDA gives equal and adequate representation to all," the Defence Minister said.

Targeting Mahagathbandhan over poll promises, Singh accused them of making "impractical" promises.

"These people want to become successful by lying to people. I want to ask RJD and Congress, how is it possible to give a government job to every household? Why would you promise something which is not practically possible?... All of you are educated and you know that under no circumstances can this be made possible... However, we will try to provide employment to all those who want it. This is our target... Farmers will be given Rs 9000 under the Kisaan Samman Nidhi when we form the government in Bihar," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress over Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks, the Union Minister accused them of achieving political success by "creating a divide" between the communities.

Rajnath Singh said, "I heard the Telangana CM say, 'Congress matlab musalmaan, musalmaan matlab Congress'. I was beyond shocked to hear this. They have achieved political success by creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. We will not do politics on caste, religion, and creed, and we don't care if we succeed or not. We will do politics only based on justice and humanity."

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14.

