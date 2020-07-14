Can Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot survive a floor test? Here's what we know

The Rajasthan government was recently thrown into a state of turmoil, that had on Tuesday led to the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot from his position. He has also been removed from his leadership position with the party.

The controversy began after Chief Minister Gehlot alleged that the BJP was attempting to 'bribe' Congress MLAs and the Police Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered for the same. While a notice was also sent to Gehlot and other officials, this seems to have been the catalyst for the rift within the party.

After the developments, on Tuesday evening Chief Minister Gehlot is holding a Cabinet meeting, followed by a Council of Ministers meeting.