Rajasthan Political crisis: What were Sachin Pilot's demands that Congress refused to meet?

While addressing the media, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “I regret that Sachin Pilot and some of his associates have been swayed by BJP's plot and are now conspiring to topple the Congress govt elected by 8 crore Rajasthanis. It is unacceptable.”

Pilot will now be replaced by Govind Singh Dotasra.

On Monday, Pilot is all set to form his own party called 'Pragatisheel Congress'. With BJP's support from outside, Pilot is likely to become the Chief Minister of the state.

On Sunday evening, Pilot's office had put out a statement and said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs had pledged support to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Rajasthan Congress held a press conference early on Monday at 2.30 am. Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande said that 109 MLAs have given support to Congress and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Sanjay Jha has backed Pilot. He tweeted, "I fully back Sachin Pilot. Look at the facts: Rajasthan 2013 Assembly elections; CM- Mr Gehlot. Result: BJP- 163, Congress- 21 ( lowest ever) Rajasthan 2018 Assembly Elections: Result: BJP-73, Congress-100. One man slogged 5 years for it; Sachin. But who becomes the CM?"