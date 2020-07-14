Rajasthan Political Crisis: Is Sachin Pilot's sacking the start of the 'young gun' uprising in Congress?

It’s been a long time coming, say experts observing Rajasthan’s political situation for the past few years. Sachin Pilot rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led leadership in Rajasthan, refused to return to the party fold, and was subsequently sacked from his position as deputy chief minister, along with two of his aides who lost their jobs as MLAs in the party.

It’s unclear whether they will be expelled from the Congress, but rumours of Pilot launching his own party, Pragatisheel Congress, did the rounds on Monday, and in all likelihood, following the aftermath of him not attending the meeting of Congress legislatures, he may end up forming his own party, even though there will be a lot of paperwork required to start it. It will also be interesting to see who joins the new party, if there is one.