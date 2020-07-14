Rajasthan Row Latest Updates: Sachin Pilot’s camp releases video of MLAs supporting him

In a show of strength, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot-led Rajasthan Congress camp on Monday released a video showing at least 16 MLAs sitting together. This comes hours after the Congress held a legislature party meeting. Party leaders said 106 of 122 MLAs attended, a claim contested by the Pilot camp. The 10-second video was shared late at night on Pilot's official WhatsApp group. In the video, at least 16 MLAs are seen sitting together in a close circle. Pilot is not seen in the video. Six other people can be seen in the video but they could not be identified.