Anantnag–Rajouri, J&K Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Anantnag–Rajouri is one of the five Lok Sabha Constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and one of the 3 seats in the Kashmir region. A total of 25 candidates are in fray for Lok Sabha election from the constituency, which is scheduled to hold elections in third phase on May 7th.The Anantnag–Rajouri constituency has a total of 18,30,294 registered voters, of which 9,30,379 are male voters and 8,99,888 are female voters. The number of voters registered in the third gender category in the constituency stands at 27.

This year, 81,189 first-time voters will get the chance to participate in the electoral process.

Interestingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which takes credit for restoring peace in Kashmir, has decided not to field its candidates on the 3 seats which fall in the Kashmir region.

Former chief minister of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and J&K People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against the candidate of Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference, Main Altaf Larvi.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi's party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, has fielded Mohamad Saleem Paray from the seat.

Last Lok Sabha Election Result

Anantnag-Rajouri constituency came into existence in 2022 after a delimitation exercise. Earlier, the Kashmir region had 3 seats - Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag.

After delimitation, Poonch District and some parts of Rajouri district have been added to the earlier Anantnag constituency.

In 2019, Hasnain Masood of National Conference emerged victorious from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat defeating Congress Party's Ghulam Ahmad Mir while PDP leader Meboob Mufti secured third place securing over 30,000 votes.

Hasnain defeated Ghulam Ahmad Mir by securing over 40,000 votes, while his Congress leader received 30,524 votes.