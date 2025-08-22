UP Sets Up 13 Cyber Forensic Labs, Mobile Vans In All 75 Districts To Tackle Cybercrime

Representation Image |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has expanded its cyber forensic capacity and stepped up public awareness initiatives to counter rising threats in the digital era. Officials confirmed that 13 cyber forensic labs have been established across the state, supported by the deployment of mobile forensic vans in all 75 districts. These measures are aimed at equipping law enforcement with the technological tools necessary to address cybercrime.

As part of this effort, a cybercrime awareness workshop was organized in Noida on Friday. The session brought together experts, police officers, entrepreneurs, banking professionals, resident welfare associations, and social workers. More than 250 participants attended, reflecting growing public engagement with the issue of cyber safety.

Key topics of discussion included the increasing sophistication of cybercrime, the importance of cyber audits, and provisions under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. Experts highlighted that penalties for large-scale data theft could reach up to ₹250 crore in the coming years, underscoring the seriousness with which data protection is now being treated.

Dr. G.K. Goswami, Founder Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science, addressed the workshop and emphasized that “data is more valuable than money” in today’s interconnected world. He advised citizens to exercise caution while sharing personal information on social media and other online platforms. Goswami also stressed that data audits are likely to become as essential as financial audits, while digital insurance could soon emerge as a widespread necessity, similar to crop, health, or fire insurance.

Read Also CM Yogi Launches Smart-Developed Municipality Scheme For District Headquarters

The workshop also touched upon emerging forensic approaches such as genetic analysis and the concept of “DNA Kundli,” highlighting new avenues for scientific investigation and prevention. Officials reiterated that the state’s forensic expansion—including dedicated labs and mobile units—was designed to strengthen coordination between police and forensic experts, ensuring faster and more reliable responses to cyber incidents.

Speakers concluded that data security cannot be treated solely as a technological problem but must be addressed as a collective responsibility involving individuals, institutions, and enforcement agencies.

By combining forensic capacity-building with public awareness, the state aims to establish a more resilient defense against evolving cyber threats.

Security improvements at a glance

13 forensic labs established

75 forensic vans deployed

Penalties for data theft up to ₹250 crore

Data audits likely to become mandatory

Over 250 participants in Noida workshop