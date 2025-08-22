CM Yogi Launches Smart-Developed Municipality Scheme For District Headquarters

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ambitious plan to transform the municipalities of district headquarters into smart and developed municipalities. He has instructed officials to immediately begin implementing the scheme.

During the review meeting of the Urban Development Department held on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the Smart-Developed Municipality Scheme is to build modern, self-reliant, and citizen-centric municipalities. He emphasized that work should commence at the earliest.

Officials informed that under the scheme, municipalities will be equipped with modern facilities such as Gaurav Path, Pink Toilets, Urban Facility Centers, Smart Classrooms, Anganwadis, Theme-Based Parks, Heritage Conservation Projects, Reservoir Revival, EV Charging Stations, Green Crematoriums, and Digital Services. In addition, Utsav Bhawans, Community Centers, and structures based on ‘One District One Product’ will also be developed to strengthen the local economy.

The Chief Minister said the scheme could be implemented through a hub-and-spoke model. For instance, municipalities of nearby district headquarters may be connected to Integrated Command and Control Centers in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. This will enable better monitoring, security, grievance redressal, and optimum utilization of resources.

He further directed that projects in each municipality must be selected as per local needs, with financial allocations linked to both physical and financial progress. Under the plan, grants ranging from ₹4 crore to ₹10 crore will be provided to municipalities based on their population size and efficiency. He emphasised that equipping district headquarters with a “smart and developed” appearance will not only enhance infrastructure but also ensure transparent and high-quality services for citizens.

In the meeting, a proposal was presented to operate 200 electric buses on the Lucknow–Kanpur route under a net cost contract model, along with the direct purchase of 650 buses for other cities. Supporting the move, the Chief Minister said, "Electric mobility must be promoted, and the necessary charging infrastructure should be developed at the earliest."

The Chief Minister also gave important directions for the speedy resolution of discrepancies in municipal tax arrears. He instructed that public objections should be invited through a campaign, and solution camps should be organised to resolve the issues of citizens in a timely and satisfactory manner. He further directed that every municipal body should have its dedicated building.

On the subject of financial powers, officials informed that the approval limits of municipal bodies have not been revised for the past 20 years. The Chief Minister said that in line with the spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, municipal bodies must be given greater financial and administrative authority. He ordered an immediate expansion of financial approval limits for Municipal Commissioners, Mayors, Executive Committees, and Municipal Corporation Boards.

The Chief Minister also directed the establishment of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad International Shooting Range and Multipurpose Sports Complex in Lucknow. He said, "These projects should be taken up on a priority basis under the PPP model, which would not only provide an international platform for sports talent in Uttar Pradesh but also create new local employment opportunities."