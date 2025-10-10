Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Govt Promotes Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Across UP

Mission Shakti 5.0 |

Lucknow: Under Mission Shakti 5.0, the Yogi government has taken another transformative step toward strengthening the health, confidence, and self-respect of girls. During International Girl Child Week (October 3–11), the ‘Personal Hygiene Dialogue’ program, conducted across all women and child care institutions in Uttar Pradesh, inspired a new wave of awareness among girls about menstrual and personal hygiene. This pioneering initiative not only promoted health consciousness but also instilled confidence and self-respect by dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation.

Organized by the Department of Women and Child Development, the program featured open and interactive sessions between health experts and girls. Experts discussed the safe use and disposal of sanitary pads and addressed misconceptions about menstruation from a scientific perspective. Girls participated enthusiastically, asking questions freely, which were answered simply and reassuringly. Beyond health education, the dialogue helped girls understand that maintaining hygiene is integral to their dignity and independence.

Through this initiative, the state government is breaking age-old social taboos and normalizing menstruation as a natural process. Poor menstrual hygiene often leads to infections and reproductive complications, affecting girls’ overall well-being and prospects. This Mission Shakti effort not only raised awareness but also empowered girls to make informed decisions about their health and dignity, marking a major milestone in women’s empowerment. The program’s focus on personal hygiene is laying a strong foundation for a brighter future, built on the pillars of health, confidence, and self-respect.

Commending the initiative, Additional Chief Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, Leena Johri, stated that awareness of personal hygiene is an essential part of a girl’s overall development. She emphasized that open discussions on menstrual hygiene will pave the way for a healthier and more empowered society. Under Mission Shakti 5.0, the Yogi government is not only educating and empowering girls but also ensuring their health and dignity remain top priorities.

It is noteworthy that through 131 child care institutions, eight women’s shelters, one protection home, and a special cell for mentally challenged women, the state is providing shelter, skill development, and social reintegration to women and girls in difficult circumstances. Those residing in these centres were also educated on personal hygiene. Between September 22 and October 10, during the fifth phase of Mission Shakti 5.0, more than 14.64 lakh people, including women, men, boys, and girls, were made aware through various awareness programs across the state.