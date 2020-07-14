Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio after being dropped as Deputy CM and Congress party's state unit chief

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief.

Minutes later, Pilot changed his Twitter bio as well. Earlier it read as, “Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan |President, Rajasthan Congress |Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer of Territorial Army”

The new bio states, “MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army. Jaipur”

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, Congress also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.