Madhya Pradesh: The direction in which Congress is moving in its entirety is unfortunate, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Recent saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia targeted the Congress for the political upsurge in Rajasthan. Scindia who was in Bhopal recently, said, "The direction in which the Congress is moving in its entirety is unfortunate."

Scindia said about the Sachin Pilot that what I had to say, I tweeted and spoke the day before yesterday.

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Bhopal on Tuesday. He reached the residence of former Chief Minister Uma Bharti and met her. Scindia said, "I am saddened about the old colleague Sachin Pilot. His neglect in the party shows that talent and ability are never given credit in Congress."