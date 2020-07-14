On the same page? How Aditi Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sachin Pilot tweeted the same thing

The political crisis in Rajasthan has surely wreaked havoc in the Congress. As the situation came under fire in Rajasthan, on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot’s rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government failed which saw him dropped as Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and as Deputy CM.
Minutes later, Pilot changed his Twitter bio as well. Earlier it read as, “Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan |President, Rajasthan Congress |Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer of Territorial Army”
The new bio states, “MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army. Jaipur”
He also tweeted, "Satya pareshan ho sakta hain parajeet nahi"
Well, Pilot is not the one who tweeted this. Earlier, on Monday, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh also tweeted the exact same thing. Her tweet comes after Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Monday rejected their party's pleas to disqualify them.
The speaker dismissed the petitions against both the lawmakers saying they "lacked substance", a Vidhan Sabha spokesperson said.
Reacting to speaker's ruling Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Misra said a legal opinion is being taken on the issue.
The Congress party had earlier petitioned the Speaker seeking disqualification of its Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh and Harchandpur MLA Rakesh Singh.
Aditi Singh was served a show-cause notice for attending the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on October 2 last year, defying the party's whip. She had not responded to the notice.
She was sent a reminder for her reply but she refrained from responding to it after which the party had filed the disqualification petition.
For those living under the rock, on December 23, 2019, erstwhile Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the BJP in March had tweeted "Satya pareshan ho sakta hain parajeet nahi" following his speech during the anti-CAA protest in Delhi.
