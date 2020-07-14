On the same page? How Aditi Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sachin Pilot tweeted the same thing

The political crisis in Rajasthan has surely wreaked havoc in the Congress. As the situation came under fire in Rajasthan, on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot’s rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government failed which saw him dropped as Pradesh Congress Committee Chief and as Deputy CM.

Minutes later, Pilot changed his Twitter bio as well. Earlier it read as, “Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan |President, Rajasthan Congress |Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer of Territorial Army”

The new bio states, “MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs,GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army. Jaipur”

He also tweeted, "Satya pareshan ho sakta hain parajeet nahi"