After Jyotiraditya Scindia, rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh removes ‘INC’ from Twitter bio

Erstwhile Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also changed his twitter bio first and then joined BJP after sometime.

The Congress has already filed a petition before Assembly speaker in the winter session seeking her disqualification from the membership for alleged anti-party activities. The speaker is yet to take a call on the petition.

“She had grown closer to BJP long back but the party hasn't expelled or suspended her otherwise she will continue with the membership as independent MLA. BJP may not induct her as of now for they are already very strong in numbers. Besides, she will have to seek reelection which is a risky affair considering anti-incumbency. Hence, BJP would prefer that Aditi remains in Congress and support BJP indirectly,” a senior Congress leader said.

Congress' UP legislator has married Punjab Congress MLA Angad Singh last November. However, she started distancing from the party much before. She had hailed the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and defied the party line to attend a special assembly session on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary October 2. Aditi Singh has been regularly praising PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath from time to time.