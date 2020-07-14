Sachin Pilot Sacked: How Pilot's rebellion was quelled at CLP meet in Jaipur

In fast-paced developments that took place on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot was removed from the post of PCC chief and deputy chief minister. The decision was unanimously taken at the CLP meet held at the hotel where MLAs supporting Gehlot have been put up.

All the MLAs raised their hands to support the resolution. Gehlot later met the Governor and sought time for cabinet expansion.

The meeting was started around an hour later than the scheduled time of 10 am. It is believed that the delay was deliberate as they waited for Sachin Pilot and his supporters to join the meet.

Sachin, however, did not come but his supporters kept posting messages on social media. The messages were against Gehlot and the Congress’s claim of having Prominent among those who were posting messages were Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena, and NSUI President Sumit Bhagasra. All three have also been removed from their posts.

Randeep Singh Surjewala communicated the ouster to the media. He also announced the appointment of primary education minister Govind Singh Dotasra as the new PCC chief. He also announced removing Youth Congress President and Seva Dal President.

Surjewala announced that MLA Ganesh Ghoghra would be new state president of Youth Congress and Hem Singh Shekhawat was made Seva Dal chief.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot left the hotel immediately after the CLP meeting and reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra. Speaking to the media Gehlot said. “Sachin Pilot is playing into the hands of the BJP. The resort and police security at the resort have been arranged by BJP in Haryana where Khattar is the chief minister. His demand for a floor test is ample proof that he is being guided by BJP because as an MLA of Congress he would have raised the demand of having no faith in the chief minister within the party on the adequate forum.”

Gehlot went on to say, “I did not complain to the high command to remove him. The high command gave him ample opportunity to talk and sort out his issues, but his attitude was akin to aa bail mukje maar (a phrase for self-damaging). No one is happy with the decision, not even high command.”

Soon after the announcement, Pilot’s nameplate was removed from his office at PCC and a Dotasra’s name was put there. Several photographs of Pilot were also removed.

Earlier in the day, a letter signed by Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and former speaker Deependra Singh were also released on Pilot’s media group. It went on to say that for years they had worked with dedication, devotion and service for the party and they were taking a stand to protect their dignity and self-respect. They said they were upset with the SOG notice to Sachin Pilot and found public humiliation of Pilot unacceptable. They said they have many posts and are not lured by posts and positions. Last night also a video had also been released by the Pilot camp. It showed around 17 MLAs at a resort in Manesar.