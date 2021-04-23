Will Salman Khan's hybrid release plan for 'Radhe' change Bollywood box office game?

"The pandemic has changed cinema habits around the globe. The OTT, which was supposed to come to India in about three to four years is already here. The pay-per-view model is expected to come in any entertainment consuming industry, with Hollywood leading the way, but they are 10 years ahead. The pay-per-view model is still new in India and has not reached the interiors. It is only available for the city audience. So, in a way, producers will be affecting their own revenue generation," says Johar

He adds: "Theatre owners were expecting Salman Khan as a saviour, and now it has gone to people where no one wanted to be saved. The exhibition sector is majorly hit. This will put strain at a macro level. I doubt if any big film will go to exhibition, even if they do, they will definitely think twice."

Film trade insiders would tell you that 60 to 70 per cent revenue of any film is collected from theatres, and if films decide to adopt the pay-per-view model, the people who will be directly hit are exhibitors.