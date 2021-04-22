Confused Twitterati troll Radhe trailer with memes; call it 'deleted scenes of Race 3'

Today is a grand day for all the Salman Khan fans as the trailer of Bhai's most-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is finally here.
The action-thriller featuring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and directed by Prabhudeva is already making waves on social media. The film seems to be a typical Bollywood entertainer that is action-packed in Salman Khan style.
Watch the trailer here:
Within 2 hours of its premiere, the trailer has already garnered more than 8 lakh views. Also, it instantly viral on Twitter flooding the social media website with reactions.
If you are a Twitter addict, you know that whenever a newsworthy event in any corner of the world becomes a target of memers who create hilarious memes within minutes. So, how could they let Bhai's film behind?
Following the trailer release, people started making memes about the film. Many even drew a comparison to Khan's earlier film 'Race 3'. Bhai's fan or not, you will surely become a fan of the memes Twitterati have created.
Here are some of the funniest memes about 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Ready to laugh?
