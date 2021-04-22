Radhe Trailer: Salman Khan's action-packed film is all about drama and catchy dialogues

The trailer of Salman Khan's most-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was officially released on Thursday.

The action-thriller, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The two minutes fifty-two seconds long trailer is fully action-packed and high on drama.

As per the trailer, Salman's character Radhe, an encounter specialist, takes it upon himself to stop the increasing crime rate in Mumbai.

As expected, the trailer gives a feel of Salman's 2009 film Wanted and the dhuaandhaar dialogues further establish the mood. Also, Salman's famous "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh phir main khudki bhi nahi sunta" dialogue is back!

While Disha looks promising as the female lead in the film, Randeep looks suitably menacing in the avatar of a quintessential villain.

Going by trailer, the film seems to be a typical Bollywood entertainer - with lots action, comedy, groovy music, and dance moves and catchy one-liners.

Have a look at the trailer here: