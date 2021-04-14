From Salman Khan to Samantha Akkineni: Bollywood and South stars in mutual promotion spree

With films from different industries in India releasing in multiple languages, stars are setting their eyes on not just releasing but also promoting films with big tie-ups across different film industries.

As part of a strong promotional move, actors are promoting songs and films of different film industries, ensuring the reach of the film becomes wider in movie markets beyond one's familiar zone.

Actor Salman Khan, on Monday launched the Hindi teaser of upcoming biographical drama "Major". The film starring Adivi Sesh, is being made in Telugu, Hindi and dubbed in Malayalam.