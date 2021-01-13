Television actor Anirudh Dave gets candid about playing a transgender in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Calling the opportunity to play a transgender a privilege, Anirudh adds, “Transgenders have their own beautiful world with their own disciplines. They have a strong bond with each other. Like, in the introductory episode, Shyam tells Heer (Jigyasa Singh’s character), ‘Dekho, adhura mein hoon, aur adhuri tum ho. Toh hum dono milkar ek dusre ko pura kar sakte hai.’ If you don’t get acceptance in the society, you can live in your own world. I have always had a lot of respect for them.”

Over the course of his 12-year long journey on television, Anirudh has played varied roles. “I believe you get recognition through your characters, especially the way you enact them. I think today character-driven roles are a hit, even in films. Every character I have played has added to my journey in the entertainment industry,” Anirudh opines.

On the work front, Anirudh recently wrapped up the shoot for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom. In fact, the actor has had a busy 2020 as well. He shot for his first web film, Quota, in June last year. “I was lucky to get