'He is a foodie, loves Lucknowi food': Kareena Kapoor Khan would like to cook THIS for Salman Khan

Talking about Salman, Bebo replied, star said, "Full on, like haleem, paya, the works, you know. He is a foodie, he loves Lucknowi food, I think."

Bebo further said that she'd cook some Indian desert for Sonam Kapoor and would prepare a burger for Neha Dhupia.

Talking about her close friend, Malaika Arora, who will also be seen in the show, Kareena said that for Malaika, there would be hundred dishes, because they like the same kind of food. She also revealed that Malaika has been wanting to eat Chinese food, and she has been messaging Kareena about it. "I think I will cook up a lovely Chinese meal for her," she added.

Star vs Food features weekly episodes of several B-Town stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.

While the shows marks lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika’s first on-screen outing together, it is also Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi’s collaboration with the biggies of Bollywood.

On her experience on Star vs Food, Kareena had earlier said, "For the Kapoor’s, food has always been a passion! It's that one element that brings us all together and like most families is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food is something that should bring you joy in just the experience of it and for me, my go-to has always been Italian, and especially since it was the one thing I craved the most during my pregnancy."

"I was so happy to be a part of Star vs Food because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home," she added.

Meanwhile, Star vs Food is one of Kareena’s first work assignments after delivering her second son in February 2021. In terms of films, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.