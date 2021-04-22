Watch: Salman Khan locks lips with Disha Patani in 'Radhe' trailer, breaking his 'no kissing' policy

The trailer of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's highly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on Thursday.

As expected, the trailer had everything - from drama, action-packed scenes, catchy one-liners and groovy music, except for a kiss.

Yes, for the very first time in his career spanning over several decades, Bhaijaan finally appears to lock lips on-screen with Disha.

The one-second kiss features the silhouettes of Salman and Disha in the middle of the trailer during one of the songs. Blink and you will surely miss it!

While some fans couldn't believe their eyes, as Salman had a no-kissing policy, other are happy that finally he did it.

However, it appears that Salman may have followed his no kissing clause as some users pointed out that a brighter shot of the scene shows Disha with a piece of tape covering her lips.

Here's how some of his fans reacted:

"What did i just see? Salman kissed Disha," a user wrote on Twitter.

"Salman Bhai superb yaar. Expectations se bhi upar. Kiss dekh ke maaza aagaya," another user wrote.

Another joined in and said, "Itni khushi muje aaj tak bhi nahi hui. finally kiss is here."

