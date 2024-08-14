 Who Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic

Who Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic

Reports of Hardik and Jasmin dating went viral after eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that they posed at the exact same spot in their vacation photos and videos from Greece

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to have found love once again, a month after announcing his divorce with actress Natasa Stankovic. If rumours are to go by, Hardik is currently dating British singer-actress Jasmin Walia, and the two recently also took an exotic vacation together.

Reports of Hardik and Jasmin dating went viral after eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that they posed at the exact same spot in their vacation photos and videos from Greece. The two also recently started following each other on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
Read Also
Is Hardik Pandya Dating Bom Diggy Singer Jasmin Walia? Netizens Spot Them Vacationing At Same Spot...
article-image

Who is Jasmin Walia?

For those unawares, Jasmin shot to fame in India with her chartbuster song, Bom Diggy Diggy, in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Jasmin is a British singer and actress of Indian descent, and she has recorded songs in English, Hindi as well as Punjabi. She was born in Essex, and she began singing at the young age of 7.

Jasmin started off with working as an extra in the British reality show, The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, and from there on, she went on to participate in The X Factor, Dinner Date, and also starred in Desi Rascals, Casualty, Doctors, and other shows.

Read Also
Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic? Netizens Feel So After Latter Likes Posts On Toxic...
article-image

In 2016, she released her first single Dum Dee Dum, and her other songs include Sahara, Want Some, Go Down, and Girl Like Me.

Jasmin has 648K followers on Instagram and the list includes the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, among others.

Read Also
'Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya Were All Over The Place During Anant-Radhika's Haldi': Rahul Vaidya...
article-image

Hardik & Jasmin's relationship

While it is not known yet as to where Hardik and Jasmin first met, the two have been following each other on Instagram for a while now. The Team India cricketer has also been spotted 'liking' all her posts on social media.

Netizens also claimed that Jasmin had posted some photos on her Instagram stories in which an arm with tattoos was visible next to her, and it seemed to be that of Hardik.

Meanwhile, Hardik was recently under the scanner after his ex-wife Natasa liked multiple posts about 'toxic relationships' and 'cheating' on Instagram. Netizens wondered if infidelity was the reason behind their marriage ending.

Read Also
Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other As They Dance Together At Ambani Wedding...
article-image

While Hardik and Natasa have not revealed the reason behind their divorce, the cricketer and Jasmin have maintained radio silence over the relationship rumours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa...

Who Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa...

Is Hardik Pandya Dating Bom Diggy Singer Jasmin Walia? Netizens Spot Them Vacationing At Same Spot...

Is Hardik Pandya Dating Bom Diggy Singer Jasmin Walia? Netizens Spot Them Vacationing At Same Spot...

'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM...

'Music Industry Operates On Fear': Sona Mohapatra Makes Shocking Revelations Ahead Of Her IFFM...

Tabu On Playing Sister Francesca In Dune Prophecy: 'Said Yes Without Batting An Eyelid'

Tabu On Playing Sister Francesca In Dune Prophecy: 'Said Yes Without Batting An Eyelid'

Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Charges ₹5 Crore Per Episode For Hosting KBC 16: Report