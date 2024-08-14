Who Is Jasmin Walia? All About Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend After Divorce With Natasa Stankovic

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya seems to have found love once again, a month after announcing his divorce with actress Natasa Stankovic. If rumours are to go by, Hardik is currently dating British singer-actress Jasmin Walia, and the two recently also took an exotic vacation together.

Reports of Hardik and Jasmin dating went viral after eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that they posed at the exact same spot in their vacation photos and videos from Greece. The two also recently started following each other on social media.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

For those unawares, Jasmin shot to fame in India with her chartbuster song, Bom Diggy Diggy, in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Jasmin is a British singer and actress of Indian descent, and she has recorded songs in English, Hindi as well as Punjabi. She was born in Essex, and she began singing at the young age of 7.

Jasmin started off with working as an extra in the British reality show, The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, and from there on, she went on to participate in The X Factor, Dinner Date, and also starred in Desi Rascals, Casualty, Doctors, and other shows.

In 2016, she released her first single Dum Dee Dum, and her other songs include Sahara, Want Some, Go Down, and Girl Like Me.

Jasmin has 648K followers on Instagram and the list includes the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, among others.

Hardik & Jasmin's relationship

While it is not known yet as to where Hardik and Jasmin first met, the two have been following each other on Instagram for a while now. The Team India cricketer has also been spotted 'liking' all her posts on social media.

Netizens also claimed that Jasmin had posted some photos on her Instagram stories in which an arm with tattoos was visible next to her, and it seemed to be that of Hardik.

Meanwhile, Hardik was recently under the scanner after his ex-wife Natasa liked multiple posts about 'toxic relationships' and 'cheating' on Instagram. Netizens wondered if infidelity was the reason behind their marriage ending.

While Hardik and Natasa have not revealed the reason behind their divorce, the cricketer and Jasmin have maintained radio silence over the relationship rumours.