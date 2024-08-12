Did Hardik Pandya Cheat On Natasa Stankovic? Netizens Feel So After Latter Likes Posts On Toxic Relationships & Cheating

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya | Instagram

Actress-model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced separation in July 2024 after four years of being together. The former couple made a lot of headlines because of their relationship status, however, the reason for their separation is not known yet. Now, a social media pointed out that, lately, Natasa has been liking several Instagram posts on toxic relationships and cheating.

A user of Reddit shared screenshots of Natasa's likes on videos made on relationship issues. Soon after the post was shared, netizens started speculating the reason behind Natasa and Hardik's split.

The title of the post read, "Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse." Take a look:

Netizens feel Hardik cheated on Natasa

As the post went viral, netizens speculated that Hardik cheated on Natasa. A user wrote, "It’s pretty known that Hardik cheated & thats what lead to their divorce. But India & their love to blame women for everything."

Reacting to the post, another user commented, "I mean it was so obvious. That guy has a history of being trash."

"Looks like she really tried, but not worth it Natasa," read another comment.

"Hardik was a red flag 🚩 from the minute we saw him on Coffee with Karan. Natasha was honestly a fool to be played by him. Also, how could she not see that when she decided to marry him. Hardik is a definite creep. No 2 ways about it," wrote another Reddit user.

A user commented, "Hardik never had a clean record. Dude has always given me the ick. But cricket fans love slut shaming her."

Supporting Natasa, another user wrote, "Cuz they like hardik and they love to blame the woman. They are even calling her a gold digger, even though she is already rich."

Natasa also often shares cryptic notes on Instagram. On August 11, she took to her story to share a post on surrendering 'worries and concerns' to God.

The text on the post read, "Sometimes you have to let go, so God can fully do His work. If you truly believe that God is in control, you need to learn how to fully surrender. To His will. To His timing. To His plans. To His heart. Remember, God's greatest work happens in the most impossible situations."

Natasa moved to Serbia with her son Agastya. Recently, she posted several photos with him as they spent quality time in a museum. However, what caught everyone's attention was Hardik's comments on her post. It was his first social media interaction with his ex-wife's post since their separation.

Hardik left two separate comments -- the first included an evil eye emoticon, followed by heart eyes and a star sign, while the second comment featured a red heart.

Natasa and Hardik's relationship and divorce

On July 18, Hardik and Natasa shared a joint statement on social media which read, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family. We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

They tied the knot in May 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, the same year. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The duo met in 2018 at a Mumbai nightclub and Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in December 2019.