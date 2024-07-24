Natasa Stankovic Goes On Museum Date With Son Agastya After Separation Announcement, Hardik Pandya REACTS

Recently, Natasa Stankovic shared new photos with her son, Agastya, as they spent quality time in a museum in Serbia. Since she announced her separation from cricketer, Hardik Pandya, Natasa moved back to her native with Agastya.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Natasa added a red heart emoji. What caught our attention, however, was Hardik's comments on her post. This is his first interaction with his ex-wife's post since their separation.

Hardik left two separate comments: the first included an evil eye emoticon, followed by heart eyes and a star sign, while the second comment featured a red heart.

Take a look at it:

On July 18, the model-actress issued an official statement announcing their separation. She wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family. We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in May 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, the same year. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

The duo met in 2018 at a Mumbai nightclub; he proposed to her on a yacht in December 2019.

However, the reason for their separation is not known yet.