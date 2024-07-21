‘Marriages Are Made In Hell, Divorces In Heaven': Ram Gopal Varma Shares Cryptic Post After Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Separation

Director Ram Gopal Varma is known for his outspoken views on social media. On Sunday, July 21, he took to his X, to post a series of cryptic posts following the news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's separation.

In his first post he wrote, “MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN.”

He asked about the longevity and sanctity of modern marriages by adding, “I wonder if today’s MARRIAGE in reality does even last as long as the number of days the parents perform the MARRIAGE.”

Varma then continued to challenge traditional perceptions, stating, “A paid nurse is a far better option than to marry for being looked after in old age. The nurse will do it as a paid job whereas a wife will make the old man feel eternally guilty.”

He also made a statement and said, “LOVE is BLIND and MARRIAGE is an EYE OPENER." "A marriage can work only if you have an extraordinary ability to fall in love again and again and again with the same person", he concluded.

Hardik & Natasa Announce Separation

Ram Gopal Varma's statements came shortly after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their split.

The two confirmed the news of their separation with a joint statement on Instagram, and shared, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik and Natasa stated.