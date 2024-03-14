Ram Gopal Varma Surprises Fans As He Announces Entry Into Politics, Claims To Contest From Pithapuram

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his official social media account on Thursday (March 14) to announce his entry into politics. Yes, you read that right. The Rangeela director said that he is contesting from Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

On his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Ram Gopal Varma called his decision to enter politics 'sudden'. It may be noted that the filmmaker's post coincided closely with the announcement by the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jena Sena alliance, revealing that actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be contesting from the Pithapuram seat.

"SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM," he wrote. Take a look at his post here:

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

Soon after he shared the post, his fans congratulated him. However, a section of social media users did not believe him and they took to the comments section to asked whether he will contest the Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly elections in the state.

Ram Gopal Varma, who is referred to as RGV, gained prominence in the 1990s with his breakthrough film Shiva (1990), which was highly acclaimed for its realistic portrayal of college life and its innovative filmmaking techniques.

Throughout his career, he has experimented with various genres, including crime, thriller, horror, and drama. Some of his notable films include Satya (1998), Company (2002), Sarkar (2005), Rangeela (1995), and Bhoot (2003), among many others.

The filmmaker is often praised for his bold and unconventional storytelling style, as well as his ability to depict gritty and realistic scenarios. However, RGV often makes headlines and faces criticism for his controversial statements.