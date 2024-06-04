 Aleksandar Alex Ilic REACTS As Troll Accuses Him Of 'Destroying' Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Marriage
Aleksandar Alex Ilic is rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress, model Natasa Stankovic's marriage seems to have hit the rocks. Although the pair has not responded to the rumours, recently Stankovic was seen with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is rumoured to be dating Disha Patani.

Ever since, Aleksander has been receiving negative comments on social media, as netizens have been accusing him of destroying Natasa and Hardik.

article-image

Recently, Aleksandar reacted to the hate comments, that linked him with Natasa. A user commented, “Chappri button.” To this, Aleksander wrote, “Yes, you are chapri (laughing face emoticon).”

While another commented, "Hardik Pandey respect button," Aleksandar replied, “hahahah bhai ja ke post check kr lo yha comment krne se phle.”

A third user asked him why he ruined Hardik and Natasa's marriage. To this, Alex replied, "Who said I destroyed anything?" While another said, "Hardik Pandya like button aur saath mein isko gali dene wale bhi (those who want to abuse him),” read a comment. To this, Aleksandar replied, “Should I give you a gali? (wink face emoji)."

Check out the comments:

article-image

In 2022, Aleksander talked about his equation with Natasa and told Hindustan Times, “She is like my sister. I have known her for years and we have good memories together. We are like a family. I chill most of my time with them. Both of them are very sweet and welcoming. Whenever I’m at their house, I feel like I’m at home.”

article-image

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in May 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya, the same year.

