Was Natasa Stankovic Meeting Ex-Boyfriend Aly Goni While Dating Hardik Pandya? Viral VIDEO Suggests So

Rumours are doing the rounds stating that Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are heading for a divorce. The duo, who tied the knot in May 2020, in an intimate ceremony are yet to react to the reports.

Amidst this, a social media video allegedly suggests that Natasa, who was previously in a relationship with TV actor Aly Goni, would continue to meet her ex-boyfriend while being involved with Hardik.

Check out the viral video:

The video is from Nach Baliye 9 when Natasa participated with Aly in 2018 and emerged as the 3rd runner-up of the dance show.

In the clip, Ahmed Khan, a judge of the show, was heard asking Aly and Natasa in Hindi, "After 5 years, do you guys breakup or did you breakup after 5 years?" To this Goni said, "No, we broke up after 4 years. We used to meet in between."

Natasa added, "We were in a relationship twice." Ahmed seemed confused about their statement.

Further, Ahmed asked about their relationship status. To this Aly said, "I don't know it either."

To note, Natasa and Aly ended their relationship due to cultural differences. Currently, Aly is dating television actress Jasmin Bhasin.

However, during her stint in Nach Baliye 9 with Aly, she was already in a relationship with Hardik as their love story began in 2018.

Later, the duo took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement in January 2020. The duo tied the knot in May 2020 in a private ceremony and welcomed their son Agastya Pandya the same year.

In 2023, the duo even renewed their wedding vows in a wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.