Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding; INSIDE visuals surface

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic got married once again in Udaipur on Tuesday and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.

While fans are eagerly waiting for some more inside glimpses from the white wedding, we've got our hands on a few unseen videos from the ceremony in which Hardik and Natasa can be seen waltzing down the aisle before reading their vows once again.

Inside video from Hardik-Natasa's wedding

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Hardik can be seen suited up in a black tux while Natasa looks like a vision in white in her wedding gown, with her bridesmaids behind her.

The wedding seemed to be a fun affair as Hardik and Natasa danced down the aisle, with the cricketer pulling off a special step for his wifey dearest.

Natasa too can be seen cheering and hooting for Hardik as she beamed with joy.

A video of the couple from their after-party has also gone viral in which Natasa can be seen dancing on the table with Hardik next to her.

Hardik-Natasa's white wedding

On Tuesday, Hardik and Natasa shared a slew of pictures on their Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note.

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," the couple wrote.

It was on January 1, 2020, that Hardik surprised Natasa by proposing to her on a private yacht. In the same year, the couple got married in May, and welcomed their son Agastya in July.

The couple got married once again on the occasion of Valentine's Day in the presence of their close friends and families.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)