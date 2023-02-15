e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding; INSIDE visuals surface

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding; INSIDE visuals surface

Hardik and Natasa got married once again on February 14 in Udaipur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic got married once again in Udaipur on Tuesday and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.

While fans are eagerly waiting for some more inside glimpses from the white wedding, we've got our hands on a few unseen videos from the ceremony in which Hardik and Natasa can be seen waltzing down the aisle before reading their vows once again.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya renews wedding vows with Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day; In Pics
article-image

Inside video from Hardik-Natasa's wedding

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Hardik can be seen suited up in a black tux while Natasa looks like a vision in white in her wedding gown, with her bridesmaids behind her.

The wedding seemed to be a fun affair as Hardik and Natasa danced down the aisle, with the cricketer pulling off a special step for his wifey dearest.

Natasa too can be seen cheering and hooting for Hardik as she beamed with joy.

A video of the couple from their after-party has also gone viral in which Natasa can be seen dancing on the table with Hardik next to her.

Read Also
Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate Valentine's Day by renewing vows in Udaipur
article-image

Hardik-Natasa's white wedding

On Tuesday, Hardik and Natasa shared a slew of pictures on their Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note.

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," the couple wrote.

It was on January 1, 2020, that Hardik surprised Natasa by proposing to her on a private yacht. In the same year, the couple got married in May, and welcomed their son Agastya in July.

The couple got married once again on the occasion of Valentine's Day in the presence of their close friends and families.

Read Also
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's loved up pics
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Kiss actress Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day

Prateik Babbar makes relationship official with Kiss actress Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding; INSIDE visuals...

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic dance down the aisle during white wedding; INSIDE visuals...

Watch Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra & Sam Heughan fall for each other, but it has a Nick Jonas...

Watch Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra & Sam Heughan fall for each other, but it has a Nick Jonas...

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shares cutest Valentine's Day message for wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shares cutest Valentine's Day message for wife Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha

Shiv Thakare on BB16: 'I wanted to earn the trophy by playing a fair game'

Shiv Thakare on BB16: 'I wanted to earn the trophy by playing a fair game'