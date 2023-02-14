e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHardik Pandya renews wedding vows with Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day; In Pics

Hardik Pandya renews wedding vows with Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day; In Pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their vows in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on Valentine's Day, nearly three years after they got married.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic chose Udaipur as the destination to renew their vows | Hardik Pandya Instagram
Both families looked gorgeous in their attires against the backdrop of the hills in the Lake city

Both families looked gorgeous in their attires against the backdrop of the hills in the Lake city | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik Pandya had proposed to Natasa Stankovic in the New Year of 2020 and the two got married in the same year

Hardik Pandya had proposed to Natasa Stankovic in the New Year of 2020 and the two got married in the same year | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Natasa's family flew in from Serbia to be a part of the festivities this time after missing their actual wedding in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Natasa's family flew in from Serbia to be a part of the festivities this time after missing their actual wedding in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri also joined in the fun

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri also joined in the fun | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik and Natasa's three-year-old son Agastya was also a part of the wedding festivities in Udaipur

Hardik and Natasa's three-year-old son Agastya was also a part of the wedding festivities in Udaipur | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik had first proposed to Natasa by going down on one knee on a beach in Dubai in 2020

Hardik had first proposed to Natasa by going down on one knee on a beach in Dubai in 2020 | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Natasa Stankovic has acted in a few Bollywood films but gained popularity when she appeared in rapper Badshah's song 'DJ Wale Babu'

Natasa Stankovic has acted in a few Bollywood films but gained popularity when she appeared in rapper Badshah's song 'DJ Wale Babu' | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Both Hardik and Natasa are among the few celebrities who have never shied away from sharing pictures of their child on social media

Both Hardik and Natasa are among the few celebrities who have never shied away from sharing pictures of their child on social media | Hardik Pandya Instagram

