Hardik Pandya renews wedding vows with Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day; In Pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic chose Udaipur as the destination to renew their vows | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Both families looked gorgeous in their attires against the backdrop of the hills in the Lake city | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik Pandya had proposed to Natasa Stankovic in the New Year of 2020 and the two got married in the same year | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Natasa's family flew in from Serbia to be a part of the festivities this time after missing their actual wedding in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri also joined in the fun | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik and Natasa's three-year-old son Agastya was also a part of the wedding festivities in Udaipur | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik had first proposed to Natasa by going down on one knee on a beach in Dubai in 2020 | Hardik Pandya Instagram

Natasa Stankovic has acted in a few Bollywood films but gained popularity when she appeared in rapper Badshah's song 'DJ Wale Babu' | Hardik Pandya Instagram