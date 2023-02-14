Watch: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate Valentine's Day by renewing vows in Udaipur

India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated Valentine's Day by renewing their wedding vows in a gorgeous ceremony in Udaipur on Tuesday.

The all-rounder posted several pictures from the ceremony and a video of him opening a bottle of champagne at the wedding reception is also doing the rounds on social media.

It was on New Year 2020 that Hardik had popped the question to Natasa and the two got married in an intimate ceremony on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Pandya posted on Instagram along with a series of pictures from the wedding.

The Hardik-Natasa love story

The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020. They are quite active on social media and often share adorable photos and videos with their son.

During a conversation with Harsha Bhogle, Hardik had once revealed how he fell in love with Natasa.

According to the cricketer, it was love at first sight for both of them when they met each other at a night club. He had mentioned that Natasa had no idea who he was and she had found his look interesting.

"I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is alag prakaar ka aadmi," he had shared.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik is currently on a break from international cricket as the Indian team is participating in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He wasn't inlcuded in the squad for the four-Test series.

Natasa made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017).

She also appeared in the eight season of Bigg Boss, and appeared in the video of Badshah's blockbuster track DJ Waley Babu.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)