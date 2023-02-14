Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's loved up pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 14, 2023

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya is all set to renew his wedding vows with Natasa Stankovic

The couple is set to marry once again in Udaipur on February 14

It will reportedly be a white wedding with all the pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi and sangeet in place

It was on January 1, 2020 that Hardik had proposed to Natasa on a private yacht

The couple then got hitched in a hush-hush ceremony on May 31, 2020

In July 2020, they welcomed their baby boy Agastya

Hardik and Natasa were seen leaving for Udaipur on Monday morning

The couple is quite active on social media and their online PDA is loved by their fans

Hardik and Natasa met at a nightclub and it was love at first sight for them

The couple has now chosen the occasion of Valentine's Day to get married once again in the presence of their close friends and family

