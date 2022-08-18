Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's exotic Greece vacay in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2022
Natasa Stankovic is currently having the time of her life with husband Hardik Pandya in Greece
The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from Santorini on her Instagram
In the photos, Natasa can be seen flaunting her sultry bikini collection while soaking up the Greek sun
She flaunted her svelte figure and slender legs in a chic printed bikini
"If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes," she captioned her post
Natasa also dropped adorable pictures of Hardik with their sun Agastya
Her photos prove that Agastya is a total water baby just like his mommy dearest
She also shared loved up pictures with Hardik
"No pen, no paper but I still draw attention," she captioned her photo
Natasa, Hardik and Agastya are one happy family as they flash their brightest smile in the photo
Thanks For Reading!