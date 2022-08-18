Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's exotic Greece vacay in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2022

Natasa Stankovic is currently having the time of her life with husband Hardik Pandya in Greece

The actress has been sharing stunning pictures from Santorini on her Instagram

In the photos, Natasa can be seen flaunting her sultry bikini collection while soaking up the Greek sun

She flaunted her svelte figure and slender legs in a chic printed bikini

"If it requires a bikini, my answer is yes," she captioned her post

Natasa also dropped adorable pictures of Hardik with their sun Agastya

Her photos prove that Agastya is a total water baby just like his mommy dearest

She also shared loved up pictures with Hardik

"No pen, no paper but I still draw attention," she captioned her photo

Natasa, Hardik and Agastya are one happy family as they flash their brightest smile in the photo

