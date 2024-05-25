Video: Natasa Stankovic Spotted With Disha Patani's Rumoured Boyfriend Amid Divorce Reports With Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic |

Actress and model Natasa Stankovic was recently spotted with Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic amid divorce rumours from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The video of the two meeting at a restaurant went viral on social media and has received widespread media attention and public speculation.

Natasa and Alex were seen together at a popular Mumbai eatery, enjoying what appeared to be a casual lunch. Natasa was spotted in a casual pink shirt and white skirt, while Alex kept it stylishly low-key in a grey shirt. Their public appearance has raised eyebrows, particularly given the timing of the ongoing rumours about Natasha's personal life.

The speculation about Natasa and Hardik’s troubles in paradise sparked a few days ago when Natasa removed all of Hardik’s old pictures from her social media account and was absent from IPL 2024 matches.

A Reddit user posted that Hardik could lose 70% of his assets due to alimony if he gets divorced from his wife. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2020 and have a son named Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic is known for her roles in Bollywood films and her stint on Bigg Boss. She has always maintained a degree of privacy about her personal life.

There has been no statement from the two amidst their divorce rumours. Earlier in 2020, Natasa dated Bigg Boss 14 fame Ali Goni. The two dated for a year and then parted ways due to cultural differences.

On the work front, Natasa Stankovic made her special appearance in Fukrey Returns, with the grooving track Mehbooba.