Fact Check: Natasa Stankovic’s Viral Instagram Post & Caption Related To Driving License Test; Nothing To Do With Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have been in the news over the last few days due to rumours about their separation after four years of marriage.

The speculations about the couple's separation sparked on Thursday after a Reddit post went viral on social media, wherein the user claimed that Natasa Stankovic removed the 'Pandya' surname from her Instagram and deleted all her pictures with Indian all-rounder. The Reddit user further claimed that Natasa didn't attend any of the Mumbai Indians' matches in IPL 2024.

Nonetheless, upon checking Natasa's Instagram account, the Serbian actress has not yet deleted any of her pictures with her husband Hardik Pandya. She was also in attendance for few Mumbai Indians matches but might have kept low profile due to backlash received by Hardik Pandya from the fans after replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain.

Natasa Stankovic's Instagram post amid divorce rumours

Another rumour that has been making rounds is that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are headed for divorce. Speculations suggest that Pandya may have to transfer 70% of his wealth as part of their divorce settlement.

Amid the speculations of the divorce, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of road signs chart, with the caption, "Someone is about to get on the streets."

The picture from Natasa's Instagram story went viral on social media, claiming that she indirectly confirmed her divorce from Hardik Pandya by settling a huge percentage of his wealth as part of their divorce settlement, sparking widespread speculations and public discussion.

Fact Check

Natasa Stankovic's viral Instagram story has nothing to do with Hardik Pandya amid their separation rumours. She shared the picture of chart of road signs, indicating her preparation for her driving license test.

The caption 'someone is about to get on the streets' likely suggests that Natasa is about to start driving soon once she obtains her driving license.

Despite the speculations rife about the couple's separation, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasa Stankovic has commented anything on the matter.