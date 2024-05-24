Trouble In Paradise? Viral Reddit Post Claims Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Are Headed For Divorce

A bizarre news is circulating on social media claiming that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic have separated after 4 years of marriage.

A Reddit post is going viral in which the user has claimed that Natasa Stankovic removed the surname 'Pandya' from her Instagram bio and also deleted all her pictures with the Indian cricketer.

The viral post

“This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name.

"Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them," the post claimed.

Fact Check

But contrary to the claims by the user, Natasa hasn't removed any pictures with Hardik Pandya and she also attended some IPL matches this season to cheer for her husband and the Mumbai Indians.

It may also be the case that the Bollywood actress from Serbia could be keeping a low profile due to the backlash that Pandya is facing after MI crashed out of the IPL 2024 league stage in last place.

Pandya was already under fire even before the season began after he came back to MI and replaced Rohit Sharma as the team captain. MI registered just 4 wins out of 14 games in Pandya's maiden season as captain.