'Mera Bharosa Nahi': Hardik Pandya Reveals His Mother Controls 50% Of Assets In Viral Video Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in the news once again for all the wrong reasons. Rumours are rife that all is not well between Hardik and his wife Natasa Stankovic after four years of marriage.

Media reports suggest Hardik and Natasa are headed for divorce with the latter likely to get 70% of the cricketer's wealth in settlement.

R Reddit user claimed Natasa removed Pandya from her surname Instagram and removed all her pictures with the cricketer. But her posts with Pandya are still very much there on her account, thus, suggesting that all these rumours and reports doing the rounds could well be untrue.

Notably, Hardik married Bollywood actress Natasa from Serbia in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya a few months later in the same year.

Pandya already transferred his wealth to mother

But a viral video has surfaced amid all this which shows Hardik clearly stating that his money and assets are controlled by his family, especially the mother.

Hardik once revealed on Gaurav Kapoor's show Breakfast With Champions that he transferred half of his wealth to his mother as he doesn't trust himself with his own finances.

"She said 'tumhare accounts me main partner rahungi' (I want to be a partner in all your accounts). So my mother's name is there on all our accounts - father, brother and me. Everything is in her name.

"From having a car to a house to everything, everything is in her name. Mera bharosa nahi (I don't trust myself). I won't take anything in my name, I don't want to give 50% to anyone in the future (laughs).

"I told them it's better you keep 50% with you so that I don't lose it even if anything happens,' Pandya said in the interview in 2018.

Under-fire Pandya ready to bounce back

The 33-year-old faced backlash from fans and critics after Mumbai Indians' dismal season in IPL 2024 where they finished last in the league stage.

Pandya was already under fire even before the league began after he was announced as the replacement for Rohit Sharma as the captain of MI.

He will be next seen in the upcoming T20 World Cup where the all-rounder will be expected to play a major role for Rohit Sharma's Team India with both bat and ball.