'Someone Is About To Get On The Streets': Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasha Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amid Reports Of Divorce With 70% Wealth Settlement

Hardik Pandya with his Natasha Stankovic

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha Stankovic shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story amid the rumours of separation after four years of marriage.

The speculations about Pandya and Natasha's separation came to light after the Reddit post went viral on social media, wherein the user claimed that Hardik's wife removed his surname from Instagram and deleted all her pictures with Indian all-rounder.

On contrary to the claims by the Reddit user, Natasha Stankovic has not deleted any pictures with Hardik Pandya from Instagram and even attended few IPL matches to cheer for her husband as well as the Mumbai Indians. Natasha might have kept a low profile during the matches due to backlash received by the fans to Pandya for replacing Rohit Sharma as a captain.

Hardik Pandya and his wife's pic are still there on their pages. Natasa went to watch an IPL game for him. I still feel these all things are fake and spread through that reddit post.

There is another speculation that has been making rounds on social media that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are heading for the divorce. The reports suggested that Hardik is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to his wife as a part of their divorce settlement. That means Indian cricketer will be left with 30% of his wealth post-settlement.

Rumours are rife that Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his Model wife Natasa Stankovic have decided to end their Marriage. It is also speculated that as per their agreement #HardikPandya will transfer 70% of his net worth to Natasha.

Time has changed and so the value and meaning of…

Time has changed and so the value and meaning of… pic.twitter.com/WCOOf2iSS3 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 25, 2024

Amid the rumours of separation followed by the reports of divorce, Natasha Stankovic took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of road signs chart, with the caption, "Someone is about to get on the streets." It is unclear whether is she learning driving or indirectly confirming the reports of her divorce with Hardik Pandya with 70% wealth settlement.

Depsite rumours of separation and divorce has been going on over the last few days, neither Hardik Pandya nor Natasha Stankovic has commented anything on the matter. It remains to be seen whether the couple will address the rumours publicly and continue to remain silent on the matter