Natasa Stankovic Unarchives Wedding Photos Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Amid reports of their divorce, model-actress Natasa Stankovic has restored all her wedding photos with cricketer-husband Hardik Pandya on Instagram. For those unversed, several media reports had stated that the couple is heading for a divorce.

Natasa has reportedly archived her wedding photos with Hardik from her official social media account. However, the pictures are now visible on her Instagram feed. While neither Natasa nor Hardik reacted to the reports of their divorce yet, the actress has been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram stories.