IN PICS: From Proposal To Marriage, Here's Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Love Story

By: Manisha Karki | May 26, 2024

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's love story began in 2018 when the two met at a nightclub in Mumbai

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

The lovely couple made their first appearance at Hardik's birthday party which sparked rumours of their romance

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Natasa publicly referred to Hardik as her 'Best Friend' in October 2019

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

The couple shocked the world with the news of their engagement in New Year 2020 

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Hardik and Natasa's romantic proposal on a yacht made the headlines in May 2020

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

In the same year, they revealed expecting their first child

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

The duo got married on February 14, 2023, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Their lavish wedding pictures were loved by fans on social media

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

Now, the rumours of their separation have surfaced on the internet and have shocked everyone

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

However, there has been no confirmation or announcement from the couple about the same

Photo courtesy Natasa Stankovic Instagram

