IN PICS: From Proposal To Marriage, Here's Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's Love Story

By: Manisha Karki | May 26, 2024
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's love story began in 2018 when the two met at a nightclub in Mumbai
The lovely couple made their first appearance at Hardik's birthday party which sparked rumours of their romance
Natasa publicly referred to Hardik as her 'Best Friend' in October 2019
The couple shocked the world with the news of their engagement in New Year 2020
Hardik and Natasa's romantic proposal on a yacht made the headlines in May 2020
In the same year, they revealed expecting their first child
In July 2020, they welcomed their son, Agastya Pandya
The duo got married on February 14, 2023, in a traditional wedding ceremony in Udaipur
Their lavish wedding pictures were loved by fans on social media
Now, the rumours of their separation have surfaced on the internet and have shocked everyone
However, there has been no confirmation or announcement from the couple about the same
