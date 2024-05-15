Madhuri Dixit Birthday: A Peek Into Dhak Dhak Girl's Love Story With Dr Shriram Nene

By: Manisha Karki | May 15, 2024
The epitome of grace and beauty in Bollywood, the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit turns 57 on May 15 (Wednesday). She has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing performances on the silver screen. However, off-screen, her love story with Dr. Shriram Nene is equally enchanting and heartwarming.
Photo courtesy: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri’s husband Shriram Nene is a cardiovascular surgeon based in the United States. Their love story began in the most unexpected of places as Madhuri’s brother played Cupid and set them up at a house party.
Their love blossomed despite being from two different worlds as a Bollywood superstar, and, a renowned doctor, transcending boundaries of culture and profession.
Photo courtesy: Dr. Shriram Nene Instagram
The duo never let the media spotlight run into their relationship as they kept their love private away from the prying eyes of the public.
Photo courtesy: Dr. Shriram Nene Instagram
In 1999, when Madhuri was at the peak of her career, she decided to take a sabbatical and focus on her personal life. She tied the knot with Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, away from the glare of the paparazzi.
Photo courtesy: Dr. Shriram Nene Instagram
Despite their busy schedules, they prioritized their family and found joy in simple moments spent together. The couple had two kids Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.
Photo courtesy: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Over the years, their love has only grown stronger, with Madhuri often expressing her admiration and gratitude for Shriram's unwavering support and love. Their love story is an inspiration to many and has proved that love has no bounds and can withstand the test of time.
Photo courtesy: Madhuri Dixit Instagram