'We Have No Empathy': Natasa Stankovic Asks People To Be 'Less Judgemental' Amid Hardik Pandya Divorce Rumours

Actress Natasa Stankovic has been all over the news of late for her deafening silence over Team India's T20 World Cup win and the role her husband Hardik Pandya played in it. And while netizens seem to be convinced that their marriage has hit rock bottom, Natasa put out a video on Wednesday, asking people to be "less judgemental".

Natasa took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a cryptic video message, in which she did not address the divorce rumours and the chatter around her marriage with Hardik directly, but hinted that all was not well in their paradise.

"I am sitting here and having my coffee, just had a random thought as people, how quick are we in judging. If we see someone who is acting out of their character, we don’t slow down, we don’t observe, and we have no empathy. We straight jump into judging," she said.

She further continued, "We don’t know what has happened, what is behind the whole thing, the whole act, the whole situation."

"Let’s be less judgemental, observe more, have more empathy and be patient with people," she added.

Natasa has been at the receiving end of severe criticism for her silence over Team India and Hardik's win. Even after the all-rounder returned to his home with the World Cup, he posted pictures with his son Agastya, while Natasa was nowhere to be seen.

Rumours of Hardik and Natasa's divorce first sparked after the conclusion of IPL 2024, when the latter archived her wedding photos on social media. However, reports later claimed that it was a PR gimmick, and Natasa too unarchived her photos with Hardik.