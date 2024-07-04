'Do Not Fear': Natasa Stankovic Talks About 'Going Through Tough Situation' Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya

Amid growing rumours of trouble in marriage and an impending divorce with Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya, actress Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be heard talking about 'going through a tough situation' and everything being 'God's plan'.

On Wednesday night, Natasa took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself travelling in a car. Reading out a few words from the Bible, she said, "I got super excited to read something that I really needed to hear today and that’s why I brought the Bible with me in the car because I wanted to read it to you all… it says: It is the Lord who goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you; do not fear or be dismay. Whenever we’re going through a certain situation we become discouraged, disappointed, sad and often lost, (but) god is with you. He is not surprised to what you’re going through right now because he already has a plan."

Not just that, but on Thursday morning, she shared another video of herself with the caption, "God, fix me when I'm the problem, and protect me when I'm not."

Natasa's cryptic posts come in the midst of her radio silence over Team India's thrilling T20 World Cup win on June 29. Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in the final match against South Africa, and the all-rounder was seen breaking down on the pitch after bowling the last ball of the match.

While the entire nation congratulated the cricketers, Natasa remained tightlipped about her husband's performance throughout the tournament, and Team India's historic win.

Rumours of Hardik and Natasa's divorce first sparked after the conclusion of IPL 2024, when the latter archived her wedding photos on social media. However, reports later claimed that it was a PR gimmick, and Natasa too unarchived her photos with Hardik.

However, her silence after the T20 World Cup win have reignited the rumours.