Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other As They Dance Together At Ambani Wedding (VIDEO)

Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya |

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on Thursday evening. The two shared a joint statement on social media and officially declared their split. Amid this, a video of Hardik and Ananya dancing together at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding surfaced on the internet, which hinted that something was brewing between the duo.

In the viral video, the duo can be seen close and sharing intense eye contact as they dance at Anant Ambani's baraat. The two were inseparable, as they were spotted enjoying.

They were also joined by Ranveer Singh as his song Aankh Marey from Simmba was playing in the background. What truly captivated attention was the sizzling chemistry between Hardik and Ananya.

VIDEO | Cricketer Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya7) and actress Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) groove to music at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/zxYWuQcjxm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2024

Right after Hardik’s divorce news broke, the video of Ananya and Hardik went viral over the internet. Netizens started shipping the two. One of the users commented, "Ananya heals Pandya and gives wedding partner."

Another user wrote, "Hardik weds Ananya (just kidding)" The third user commented, "Hardik next wife." "Two broken hearts enjoy at a wedding", the comment reads.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht on January 20, 2020. The two reportedly tied the knot in May of the same year. The duo welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. They renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.

On the other hand, Ananya allegedly had a breakup in March 2024, with Aditya Roy Kapur, whom she dated for over a year and a half.