Bad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED Online

After much anticipation and hype, the film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, released in theatres on July 19, Friday. And now, a leaked footage from one of the screenings has gone viral, in which actress Ananya Panday can be seen making a surprise appearance in the film.

A crucial scene from Bad Newz was leaked by a movie-goer on social media on Friday, and in it, he revealed that Ananya has a cameo in the film, which was safely kept under the wraps until now. In the clip, Triptii's character can be seen thanking Ananya for making a film on her life.

To that, Ananya replies, "Listen, there's no bigger star than you in India right now."

While the context of the scene has not been revealed in the clip, fans of Ananya were excited for the little surprise by the makers.

If reports are to be believed, actress Neha Sharma too has a cameo in Bad Newz.

For those unversed, Bad Newz is a light-hearted take on the rare condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman conceives two babies from the two different fathers at the same time.

The film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the song Tauba Tauba, featuring Vicky, was dropped online. The song went on to become a rage, courtesy the actor's killer moves. The second song from the film, Janam, became the talk of the town owing to the sizzling chemistry between Vicky and Triptii.

Meanwhile, the CBFC has censored three kissing scenes between two characters in the film. "There are three such scenes: one of 9 seconds, the second of 10 seconds, and the third of 8 seconds. In all, the CBFC made changes in these three scenes, totaling 27 seconds," a report stated.