 Bad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED Online

Bad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED Online

A crucial scene from Bad Newz was leaked by a movie-goer on social media on Friday, and in it, he revealed that Ananya has a cameo in the film

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

After much anticipation and hype, the film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, released in theatres on July 19, Friday. And now, a leaked footage from one of the screenings has gone viral, in which actress Ananya Panday can be seen making a surprise appearance in the film.

A crucial scene from Bad Newz was leaked by a movie-goer on social media on Friday, and in it, he revealed that Ananya has a cameo in the film, which was safely kept under the wraps until now. In the clip, Triptii's character can be seen thanking Ananya for making a film on her life.

To that, Ananya replies, "Listen, there's no bigger star than you in India right now."

While the context of the scene has not been revealed in the clip, fans of Ananya were excited for the little surprise by the makers.

If reports are to be believed, actress Neha Sharma too has a cameo in Bad Newz.

Read Also
7 Upcoming Movies Of Triptii Dimri: Bad Newz To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
article-image

For those unversed, Bad Newz is a light-hearted take on the rare condition of heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman conceives two babies from the two different fathers at the same time.

The film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the song Tauba Tauba, featuring Vicky, was dropped online. The song went on to become a rage, courtesy the actor's killer moves. The second song from the film, Janam, became the talk of the town owing to the sizzling chemistry between Vicky and Triptii.

Read Also
'Comedy Is Most Difficult Genre For Me': Triptii Dimri Thanks Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk For...
article-image

Meanwhile, the CBFC has censored three kissing scenes between two characters in the film. "There are three such scenes: one of 9 seconds, the second of 10 seconds, and the third of 8 seconds. In all, the CBFC made changes in these three scenes, totaling 27 seconds," a report stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bad Newz Real Story: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film Inspired By Woman Getting Pregnant With...

Bad Newz Real Story: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film Inspired By Woman Getting Pregnant With...

Bad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED...

Bad Newz Spoiler: Ananya Panday's Surprise Cameo In Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri's Film LEAKED...

'Deeply Disappointed': Choreographer Claims Diljit Dosanjh Did NOT Pay Dancers Who Performed During...

'Deeply Disappointed': Choreographer Claims Diljit Dosanjh Did NOT Pay Dancers Who Performed During...

'Who Is This?': When Natasa Stankovic Revealed Her FIRST Reaction After Meeting Hardik Pandya At A...

'Who Is This?': When Natasa Stankovic Revealed Her FIRST Reaction After Meeting Hardik Pandya At A...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Mughal-e-Azam To Letters To Suresh, A Peek Into Theatre Director Feroz...

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Mughal-e-Azam To Letters To Suresh, A Peek Into Theatre Director Feroz...